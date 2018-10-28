Gossips are already doing the rounds, and we guess it is the time when Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor should make their relationship public if there’s is something like that between the alleged lovebirds. Talking to a publication, the sources informed that Malika and Arjun are head over heels in love and are extremely happy in their own personal space.

Earlier, it was some photographs of the couple holding hands or judging a show together that raised a cloud of suspicion around them, but as always the couple is maintaining a deafening silence over the thing what they share together.

While the actors are adamant about the fact that the air surrounding has no love in it, the sources close to them narrate a whole new story. Talking to a publication, the sources informed that Malika and Arjun are head over heels in love and are extremely happy in their own personal space. The sources also claimed that their relationship might hit the next level as Malaika and Arjun are planning to tie the knot most probably next year.

The rumours about Malaika and Arjun’s love relationship hit the gossip section soon after Malaika announced her separation with husband Arbaaz Khan in 2017. Mostly, the couple stays away from the shutterbugs, but could not avoid being spotted together in the front row of the Lakme Fashion Week. The reports of the couple celebrating Malaika’s 45 birthday together in Italy also grabbed a series of headlines.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika is judging India’s Got Talent 8 along with Karan Johar and Kiran Kher. Arjun Kapoor starrer Namaste England recently hit the silver screens and was proved as a hit on the box office. In future, he will be working with Parineeti Chopra for their next flick Sandeep Aur Pinky Farrar. Both of them, Malaika and Arjun, were also seen together on the sets of India’s Got Talent when the latter came to promote his film.

