Arjun Kapoor: Sibling Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor have such an adorable relationship and once again the two of them have shown how much they care about each other. Earlier today Anshula Kapoor had taken to her Instagram account to post a cute throwback picture of her and brother Arjun Kapoor.

They both look so cute in the flashback picture and while young Anshula seems to be distracted by something other than the photographer, actor Arjun Kapoor seems to be full on photoshoot mood as he is clicked looking so charming, especially with his yellow red shoes.

Anshula captioned the picture as “I don’t really understand what this pose is, but I do know that there’s no one else I would rather be my weird self with.(also please note how your shoe game is on point even in the 90s @Arjunkapoor ) #Number1SinceDay1 #Birthdayweek #SidelockGameOnPoint #whyamIwearingWinterclothesinBombay #LetsrebelAndThrowbackOnAMonday”. Take a look at the picture.

The picture itself caught the attention of the social media users, however, Arjun Kapoor’s reaction to the picture is so epic. Arjun Kapoor replied saying that he was born to face the Camera. Well, with movies Half Girlfriend, Ishaqzaade and 2 states among others, the actor has time and again proved that he is really is a star in front of the camera.

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the movie India’s Most Wanted along with Sudev Nair and Rajesh Sharma. The actor is currently working on a Historical period drama, Panipat in which Arjun Kapoor will be seen with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. The movie is based on the Third Battle of Panipat between the Maratha Empire and the Durrani Empire in 1761 and is set to hit the silver screen on December 6, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App