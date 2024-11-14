Arjun Kapoor And Varun Dhawan Are In ‘We Hate Katrina Fan Club’?

Arjun Kapoor has confirmed that Varun Dhawan and him, both are part of a ‘We Hate Katrina Kaif club.’ No, it is not literal hatred towards Katrina but a lighthearted joke.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Arjun recently shared a funny incident that he had started a ‘We Hate Katrina Fan Club’ with Varun Dhawan. But, he clarified that it was all in good fun and not an attempt at bringing down the crowd favourite.

Origins of ‘We Hate Katrina Fan Club’

The fan club was born out of frustration not actual hatred, as explained by Arjun Kapoor during the interview. He described it as an excuse for having frustration by her direct attitude as young people. He said, “We used to have a ‘We hate Katrina fan club’ which got shut down very fast because we actually didn’t hate her. We were just upset that she used to be very straightforward with us. She used to fire us all the time; she used to not give us any importance.”

The club was said to be playful by Katrina Kaif during her visit to the show Koffee With Karan as she joked with Arjun and Varun about the fan club. It was not taken literally as a statement of dislike, but that was just another one of their lighter jokes among close friends, which the name given; as much as the name is strong, the term ‘club’ was never meant to be a big deal.

Arjun Praised Katrina’s Career and Transformation in ‘Race

Arjun Kapoor appreciated Katrina Kaif’s work ethic, especially considering this was a far more visible performance for her in the 2008 film Race. He shared that when he finally watched Race, it became a turning point in how he perceived her talent.

“I think Katrina came into her own when she did Race, the songs, the way she did them. Also, because she’s a friend, I could see that film really changed the way you see her in songs. She worked really hard in the film,” said Arjun. He further added his screen presence in the film was ‘terrific’ and unforgettable.

Arjun Kapoor’s ‘Man Crush’ on Hrithik Roshan

The conversation took a light-hearted turn with Arjun Kapoor confessing to having a “man crush” on Hrithik Roshan after watching Dhoom 2. As if laughing out loud he said, “I went to see Dhoom 2, I was semi-lusting after Hrithik Roshan when I walked out. Walked out literally with drool. Wanted to see the film again, thinking, ‘Wow, how can a man look so good?’

Arjun Kapoor in ‘Singham Again’

After major backlash from audience on his acting skills and expressions, Arjun Kapoor has shined as a villain in his latest Singham Again. This character as ‘Danger Lanka’ has brought an element of freshness to his acting path, much appreciated within the cop universe of Rohit Shetty. The film was released on November 1, 2024, and is starring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff in the film.

