Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Arjun Kapoor And Varun Dhawan Are In ‘We Hate Katrina Fan Club’?

In an interview, Arjun recently confirmed that he had started a 'We Hate Katrina Fan Club' with Varun Dhawan.

Arjun Kapoor And Varun Dhawan Are In ‘We Hate Katrina Fan Club’?

Arjun Kapoor has confirmed that Varun Dhawan and him, both are part of a ‘We Hate Katrina Kaif club.’ No, it is not literal hatred towards Katrina but a lighthearted joke.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Arjun recently shared a funny incident that he had started a ‘We Hate Katrina Fan Club’ with Varun Dhawan. But, he clarified that it was all in good fun and not an attempt at bringing down the crowd favourite.

Origins of ‘We Hate Katrina Fan Club’

The fan club was born out of frustration not actual hatred, as explained by Arjun Kapoor during the interview. He described it as an excuse for having frustration by her direct attitude as young people. He said, “We used to have a ‘We hate Katrina fan club’ which got shut down very fast because we actually didn’t hate her. We were just upset that she used to be very straightforward with us. She used to fire us all the time; she used to not give us any importance.”

The club was said to be playful by Katrina Kaif during her visit to the show Koffee With Karan as she joked with Arjun and Varun about the fan club. It was not taken literally as a statement of dislike, but that was just another one of their lighter jokes among close friends, which the name given; as much as the name is strong, the term ‘club’ was never meant to be a big deal.

Arjun Praised Katrina’s Career and Transformation in ‘Race

Arjun Kapoor appreciated Katrina Kaif’s work ethic, especially considering this was a far more visible performance for her in the 2008 film Race. He shared that when he finally watched Race, it became a turning point in how he perceived her talent.

“I think Katrina came into her own when she did Race, the songs, the way she did them. Also, because she’s a friend, I could see that film really changed the way you see her in songs. She worked really hard in the film,” said Arjun. He further added his screen presence in the film was ‘terrific’ and unforgettable.

Arjun Kapoor’s ‘Man Crush’ on Hrithik Roshan

The conversation took a light-hearted turn with Arjun Kapoor confessing to having a “man crush” on Hrithik Roshan after watching Dhoom 2. As if laughing out loud he said, “I went to see Dhoom 2, I was semi-lusting after Hrithik Roshan when I walked out. Walked out literally with drool. Wanted to see the film again, thinking, ‘Wow, how can a man look so good?’

Arjun Kapoor in ‘Singham Again’

After major backlash from audience on his acting skills and expressions, Arjun Kapoor has shined as a villain in his latest Singham Again. This character as ‘Danger Lanka’ has brought an element of freshness to his acting path, much appreciated within the cop universe of Rohit Shetty. The film was released on November 1, 2024, and is starring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff in the film.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s Team Denies Ties After The Great Indian Kapil Show Faces Legal Notice For ‘Disrespecting’ Rabindranath Tagore

Filed under

Arjun Kapoor Katrina Kaif Varun Dhawan
Advertisement

Also Read

Who is Sandeep Sidhu (Sunny Toronto) – The Controversial Canadian Border Officer Linked to Khalistani Separatism

Who is Sandeep Sidhu (Sunny Toronto) – The Controversial Canadian Border Officer Linked to Khalistani...

PM Modi In Mumbai: Ahead Of Major Rally At Shivaji Park, Traffic Advisory Issued

PM Modi In Mumbai: Ahead Of Major Rally At Shivaji Park, Traffic Advisory Issued

Sunny Toronto Reinstated As Border Officer Despite Terrorism Allegations

Sunny Toronto Reinstated As Border Officer Despite Terrorism Allegations

Marco Jansen’s Record Fifty Nearly Seals Win For South Africa, But India Prevails

Marco Jansen’s Record Fifty Nearly Seals Win For South Africa, But India Prevails

TikTok Star Imsha Rehman Becomes Latest Victim of Data Breach; Star’s Video Leaks Online

TikTok Star Imsha Rehman Becomes Latest Victim of Data Breach; Star’s Video Leaks Online

Entertainment

TikTok Star Imsha Rehman Becomes Latest Victim of Data Breach; Star’s Video Leaks Online

TikTok Star Imsha Rehman Becomes Latest Victim of Data Breach; Star’s Video Leaks Online

Salman Khan’s Team Denies Ties After The Great Indian Kapil Show Faces Legal Notice For ‘Disrespecting’ Rabindranath Tagore

Salman Khan’s Team Denies Ties After The Great Indian Kapil Show Faces Legal Notice For

Mark Zuckerberg Drops NSFW ‘Get Low’ Remix in Romantic Tribute To Wife

Mark Zuckerberg Drops NSFW ‘Get Low’ Remix in Romantic Tribute To Wife

Internet Drools Over Dev Patel’s Reunion With Nicole Kidman: We Need Them In A Romcom

Internet Drools Over Dev Patel’s Reunion With Nicole Kidman: We Need Them In A Romcom

The Rana Daggubati Show: Baahubali Star All Set To Make Unfiltered Conversations With These South Superstars

The Rana Daggubati Show: Baahubali Star All Set To Make Unfiltered Conversations With These South

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox