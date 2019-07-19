Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor: Arjun Kapoor shares an adorable picture from his childhood, the photo Anshula Kapoor was seen sitting in the car, whereas other siblings surrounded her.

Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor: Panipat actor Arjun Kapoor is well known for love for his sister and family, recently actor shared an unseen picture from his gallery’s fam jam, in the photo Arjun and sister Anshula was a cute mess back in the 90s. And today sister Anshula Kapoor posted the same photo on social media.

In the photo, Anshula was seen sitting in her car toy, and Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and other Kapoor siblings are standing beside Anshula, her caption reads, @arjunkapoor tells her that he will drive hahaha! Gotta love the 90s when we were all basically a cute messss! #90sKids #ThisIsProofThatIveNeverWantedToDrive

After a while, Arjun posted the same picture, and captioned it going by Anshula’s expression & post basically he can sell her car off… thanks a lot Ansh !!!. and soon after Gunday co-actor Ranveer Singh was in splits and couldn’t stop laughing at Arjun and Anshula’s social media banter and wrote hahahahahahaha

On the professional front, Arjun is currently shooting for the film Panipat, and some more projects are in his kitty like India’s Most Wanted, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Kaneda, however, the actor debuted from the film Ishaqzaade helmed by Habib Faisal and bagged many awards for his award-winning performance in Ishaqzaade.

