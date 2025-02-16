Arjun Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar Kick Off ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Promotions In Lucknow With A Cheerful Selfie

Meanwhile, the cast has been keeping fans entertained with fun social media antics, building anticipation for this quirky love triangle.

Actors Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh are gearing up for the release of their upcoming romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi. As part of the film’s promotional campaign, Arjun and Bhumi recently shared a cheerful selfie from their journey to Lucknow, where they will be engaging in pre-release promotions.

Taking to their Instagram stories, Bhumi Pednekar posted a picture of herself and Arjun Kapoor flashing bright smiles while seated on a plane. Captioning the image, she wrote, “Muskaraiye, aap Lucknow main hai! #MereHusbandKiBiwi. 5 days to go! @arjunkapoor @rakulpreet.” The film, directed by Mudassar Aziz, is set to hit theaters on February 21, 2025.

Here is her IG Story:

Adding to the buzz, the makers of Mere Husband Ki Biwi have released the second song from the film, Ikk Vaari. With its upbeat beats and catchy tune, the track is a complete party anthem, promising to set the dance floor on fire.

Meanwhile, the cast has been keeping fans entertained with their fun social media antics. Recently, Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh took part in a hilarious Instagram trend. In the video, Rakul is seen scrolling through her phone when Arjun walks in, triggering a playful exchange. “Kaun hai ye ladki? (Who is this girl?),” Rakul asks suspiciously. To this, Arjun responds with mock frustration, “Arrey yaar, kaisi shakki aurat ho tum? Bua ki ladki hai ye. Bachpan mein saath mein khela karte the hum. Chi yaar! (Oh come on, why are you so suspicious? She’s my aunt’s daughter. We used to play together as kids).” The amusing clip left fans in splits, adding to the excitement around the film.

Love triangle With Unexpected Twists

As the title suggests, Mere Husband Ki Biwi explores a complex love triangle filled with unexpected twists. Arjun Kapoor plays Ankur, a man caught in a chaotic dilemma when old and new romantic connections disrupt his life. The film is produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani under the banner of Pooja Entertainment, known for films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mission Raniganj, Jawaani Jaaneman, and Bell Bottom.

Apart from this project, Bhumi Pednekar has an exciting lineup ahead, including web series Daldal and The Royals. With just days left for its theatrical release, Mere Husband Ki Biwi is creating significant buzz, promising a fun-filled rom-com experience for audiences.

