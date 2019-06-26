On the 34th birthday of Arjun Kapoor, his girlfriend Malaika Arora shares her first picture with the Ishaqzaade actor. Now, it's official that the two actors are dating each other. The actor took to Instagram to share her latest picture with her boyfriend.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday turned 34 years and the actor chose New York City to celebrate his special day with his girlfriend Malaika Arora. The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport last night and now it’s confirmed that they are spending a special day in New York. The Chaiyya Chaiyya sensation has shared some glimpses from their trip. The 45-year-old diva shared a picture of herself with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor from a trip in her Instagram post. In the picture caption, she wrote: Happy bday my crazy, insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor … love n happiness always.

The picture has garnered over one lakh likes within minutes. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are dating for quite a long time and recently the couple arrived together for the premiere of Arjun Kapoor’s latest movie India’s Most Wanted.

Earlier in the day, Malaika also shared the pictures from their room also. The Bollywood diva shared some snaps in her Instagram story. In one picture, she wrote, ‘up and up’ and in the second one, she wrote, ‘My kinda dinner…. Nyc’.

For a long time, their marriage rumors have also been doing rounds as the couple will get married anytime soon. The couple had also spent their time in the Maldives last month and their photos and videos also went viral on social media.

Arjun Kapoor who started his career with Parineeti Chopra starrer Ishaqzaade turned a year older today. On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar co-starring Parineeti Chopra. He will also be seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s historical drama Panipat co-starring Sanjay Dutt.

