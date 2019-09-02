WAR: It might be said in a fun way, but fans didn't appreciate Arjun Kapoor, who has been giving flops since a time calling Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff 'regular actors'. Check out his comment down below.

WAR: One of the much-awaited movies of the year War starring Bollywood hunks Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan is all set to release on October 2, 2019. Posting a picture from the wrap-up, Tiger Shroff is sitting along with Hrithik Roshan and director Sidharth Anand in a corner. Dressed in a normal cozy t-shirt and jeans, Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan do look like a sight for sore eyes but that’s not what has fans going fanatical but Arjun Kapoor’s comment on calling the two most sought after actors of Bollywood as well as Hollywood ‘Two regular actors’.

The Arjun Kapoor’s comment on Tiger Shroff’s post has received many comments and likes and showed the fact that the fans took offense to his statement- One legend two regular actors. Arjun Kapoor who is currently vacationing with bae Malaika Arora is known for his hilarious comments on social media posts however this didn’t go well with the fans. Among many comments, some told him he is wrong and some called him a flop movie-giver and look who is talking about regular actors, among many more.

Yesterday, Hrithik Roshan shared a video from he sets where he wrote still a day left but since everyone is celebrating the wrap here is a half confused me joining in for the party. Furthermore, in a funny way, he said that I hope they remember the last scene is still left and I am going to miss working with them and Tiger Shroff. The movie War is an action drama movie which is based on Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan (Guru).

It is basically an action-packed movie where Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are pitted against each other and will fight each other till the very end. The movie apart from them will also star Vaani Kapoor and her role is yet to be revealed, however, as per sources she will play the role of an undercover agent. Check out the trailer to understand the plot of the movie.

The trailer of the film starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff is high on action and till date, it has crossed 53 million views on youtube and as it garnered more headlines, the trailer is soon set to cross 60 million views. Check out the teaser and trailer of the film here:

