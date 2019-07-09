Gunday actors Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh share a great bond with each other. Recently, on Ranveer Singh's birthday, Arjun Kapoor shared a post and called him the original chocolate boy of Bollywood. Take a look at the post–

Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are considered to be great friends. Recently, Arjun Kapoor wished Ranveer Singh, belated happy birthday with a post on Instagram. Further, he called him the original chocolate boy of the industry. Ranveer Singh celebrated his birthday in London as he is also shooting for his upcoming film 83.

Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh first collaborated in Ali Abbas Zafar’s film Gunday of 2014. Along with Irrfan Khan and Priyanka Chopra, the film created wonders at the box office. Together they both share a great bond and are often spotted together at award functions and get-togethers.

In the work front, Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for his upcoming film Panipat which is a historical period drama helmed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. Apart from Arjun Kapoor, the film also features Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The film narrates the third battle of Panipat of the year 1761. The film will hit the silver screens on December 6, 2019. Further, Mohnish Bahl, Padmini Kolhapure, Sahil Salathia and Nawab Shah also feature in supporting roles.

Talking about Ranveer Singh, the actor is gearing up for his sports drama 83 with Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil, Deepika Padukone and Pankaj Tripathi in supporting roles. The film narrates the victory of the Indian team in the cricket World Cup 1983. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and will hit the silver screens on April 10, 2020.

