As Katrina Kaif continues to impress the audience with her latest photoshoot, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor decided to troll the diva and commented that she has got dandruff. Responding to the comment, Katrina commented that she knows that Arjun wants to try these poses and added that she will show him these poses when she comes back from Da-bangg reloaded tour.

It is no secret that Katrina Kaif is one of the hottest and most desirable women in the Bollywood industry and leaves the netizens mesmerised with her breathtaking photos on her official Instagram account. As the diva stole hearts and garnered compliments on a video from her latest photoshoot Malang beautifully captured by celebrity photographer Tarun Vishwa, Namaste England actor Arjun Kapoor couldn’t stop himself from trolling her and commented that she has got dandruff, which left everyone out laughing out.

After Katrina noticed Arjun’s comment on her video, Katrina shot back and wrote that she knows he wants to try this and added that they will try it together. In a follow-up post, where Katrina can be seen striking a pose in black bralet paired with black shorts, Arjun left a witty comment saying that now she is all clear and applauded her for a good job.

Responding to the comment, Katrina said that she knows Arjun wants to try these poses and promised that she’ll come back and show him some poses. She added that even Varun Dhawan can show him some poses in her absence. Varun soon replied to her comment and wrote humility.

Among the celebrities who were completely mesmerised by Katrina’s latest photo-shoot were Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Huma Qureshi, Rhea Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Dia Mirza, Mohit Marwah, Sonam Kapoor, Badshah and Maniesh Paul. Appreciating Katrina for the photo, Sonam commented Insane and added what a hottie!

Workwise, Katrina Kaif, who is currently busy touring with Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, Guru Randhawa, Maniesh Paul, Prabhu Deva and Salman Khan for Da-Bangg Tour Reloaded, will be seen in Thugs Of Hindustan along with Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Powder and earth 🌟 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 3, 2018 at 11:16pm PDT

📷 #tarunvishwa A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 2, 2018 at 11:48pm PDT

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More