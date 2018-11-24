Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor was recently spotted on a dinner date with Malaika Arora. On the dinner date, Karan Johar, Sanjay Kapoor and Mahdeep Kapoor had accompanied the rumoured couple. However, what was shocking that Arjun Kapoor had covered his face with a cap, glasses and a scarf tied around his mouth and ran towards his car as soon as he spotted the paparazzi.

Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are hogging all the headlines with their rumoured relationship. As the duo continue to maintain silence around their budding closeness, it is the paparazzi’s cameras and viral photos that tell a different tale. However, what happened when Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora recently stepped out for a dinner date will come as a surprise to all.

Just a few hours ago, Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video on his official Instagram account in which Arjun and Malaika can be seen stepping out of a restaurant along with Karan Johar, Arjun’s uncle Sanjay Kapoor and aunt Mahdeep Kapoor. As soon as Arjun spotted the paparazzi, he ran towards his car with his face covered with a cap, glasses and a scarf tied around his mouth. Looking at the embarrassing situation, Karan Johar just could not hold back and laughed out loud.

However, if the latest reports are to believed, Arjun has gone bald for his look in the upcoming film Panipat and he does not want to reveal his look too soon. Speaking about the same to a daily, a source stated that the actors who are playing Peshwas in Panipat have decided to go bald. While it is common for actors to wear a bald patch or opt for prosthetics, the filmmaker of the film has decided against it.

The source added that being the meticulous actor that Arjun is, he did not think twice before letting go of his hair for the film. Along with Arjun Kapoor, actors like Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon will also be seen in the film.

