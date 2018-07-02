Arjun Kapoor's grandmother Nirmal Kapoor want Ishaqzaade star to get married. The actor took to his Instagram account to share the photo of a present he received from his grandma saying, "To Arjun Kapoor, with love dadi. Jaldi Shaadi Karo (Get married soon). From Mrs Nirmal Kapoor." When asked about the marriage, the Mubarakan actor refused to get married and here's the reason.

Well, all grandmoms are the same! Be it Arjun’s dadi or ours, they all want their grandkids to get married. Yes, we are talking about Anil Kapoor’s mother Nirmal Kapoor, who not only bribed Ishaqzaade actor Arjun but has also threatened him to get hitched. Her way of wishing the star on his 33rd birthday was cute and surprising for his fans. The Mubarakan actor took to his official Instagram handle to share the photo of the present he received from his grandmother. It said, “To Arjun Kapoor, with love dadi. Jaldi Shaadi Karo (Get married soon). From Mrs Nirmal Kapoor.”

ALSO READ: Dhadak song Zingaat Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar recreate Sairat’s blockbuster

When asked about getting married, Gunday star said that he believes in the institution of marriages and will let his fans know about it when it will happen. He further added by saying that there were two marriages in the family. The actor wants his sister Anshula Kapoor to get hitched first, then Rhea and Janhvi and Khushi. He will think about his marriage after his sisters get married.

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor Birthday: 10 throwback photos of the Ishaqzaade actor of Bollywood

The actor who is currently shooting for Panipat also talked about sister Janhvi Kapoor. The Ki & Ka actor was noted saying that he hopes fans continue giving her love the way she has got from the trailer of Dhadak. He thinks, Janhvi is passionate and is willing to entertain the audience through her work. The actor wants his sister to outdo the expectations that have been bestowed on her from the upcoming movie Dhadak which is all set to hit the theatres on July 20. The movie also stars Shahid Kapoors younger brother Ishaan Khatter.

ALSO READ: Happy birthday Arjun Kapoor: Jahnvi Kapoor’s wish for Ishaqzaade actor is all hearts

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More