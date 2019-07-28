Wedding bells? Arjun Kapoor joins Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora to meet their parents: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were recently seen outside the latter's parent's house. They were joined by Amrita Arora. As usual, the duo looked just adorable together.

Wedding bells? Arjun Kapoor joins Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora to meet their parents: Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s dating rumours are not rumours anymore as the couple has finally made their relationship public. All it took was a birthday post by Malaika to tell the world that yes, she was in love with Arjun. It has been quite a long time since the two are dating each other. Every now and then, the paparazzi get a glimpse of the couple, walking holding hands and protecting each other.

Recently, the couple was snapped outside Malaika Arora’s parent’s house. The two were also joined by Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora’s sister. While Malaika looked gorgeous in her classy ensemble, Arjun kept it casual with a black t-shirt and blue jeans. Here’s take a look at the photos from their latest outing together.

Last time, the couple was seen at Karan Johar’s house party along with Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others. Apart from that, Malaika also keeps posting pictures from their trips together. Here are some of the photos:

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in India’s Most Wanted, which failed to impress the audiences. He recently wrapped up from the sets of Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat, which is scheduled to hit the screens on December 6 this year. Panipat, also features Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Padmini Kolhapure and Mohnish Bahl in the key roles.

On the other hand, Malaika keeps inspiring her fans with the way she has maintained herself. No doubt, the diva has defied age. Here is an assortment of some of her most inspiring pictures:

