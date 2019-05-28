Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora relationship: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has confirmed his relationship with Malaika Arora. The actor came out in the open about his relationship at India's Most Wanted screening. At the film screening, Arjun and Malaika posed for the paparazzi.

Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora relationship: After maintaining a hush-hush around their relationship, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora finally came out in the open at the screening of India’s Most Wanted. At the screening, the couple posed for the paparazzi and confirmed that they are very much together. Speaking about the development, Arjun Kapoor said to an entertainment portal that they came out because the media gave them dignity. They have been respectful, kind, honest and decent and hold a certain understanding, which made them feel comfortable.

He stated that when things get dirty and people annoy you by saying or writing certain things, then one tends to recoil but here there was nothing of that sort. They give them photos and talk to them with a certain ease. However, he has told the paparazzi not to sit under their house because it appears that they are hiding something when they are not. He also doesn’t want their neighbours to get disturbed. They are not doing anything wrong. The paparazzi understood that.

This is the first time that Arjun has confirmed his relationship with Malaika Arora. Prior to this, the duo has maintained that they are just good friends. In the same interview, Arjun also spoke about India’s Most Wanted’s dismal performance at the box office. He said that India’s Most Wanted is a sensitive film and they could not treat it like a regular Bollywood film by revealing too much. If it had been Panipat, they could have done that and hinted that there is a big film coming.

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor’s latest release India’s Most Wanted has earned a total collection of Rs 8.66 crore on opening weekend. The film is performing lower than Vivek Oberoi’s film PM Narendra Modi. After India’s Most Wanted, the actor will be seen in Panipat alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra.

