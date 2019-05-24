The sizzling Bollywood couple, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were recently spotted at a movie date where they attended the special screening of Arjun Kapoor's latest film India's Most Wanted.

n the photo, we see Bollywood dancing and fitness queen Malaika Arora dressed in a sexy white top with blue denim jeans and Arjun Kapoor looks dapper like always in a Gucci tee and jeans. They are totally complementing each other in the photo and now fans are eagerly waiting for the news of their marriage.

It is being anticipated that they will get married by the end of 2019 and their friends like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, among several others are expected to be on the guest list.

However, both Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have denied all the wedding rumours and Arjun in a recent interview Arjun Kapoor is a popular Bollywood actor who has starred in movies like Ishaqzaade, States, Finding Fanny, Ki & Ka, Half Girlfriend, Namaste England, among several others.

His upcoming film India’s Most Wanted has released today and is getting mixed reviews from fans and critics. He will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Panipat.

Malaika Arora is one of the sexiest Bollywood item girls who has starred in several songs such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnaam Huyi, Kaal Dhamaal, among several others. Malaika Arora was earlier married to Bollywood actor-producer and Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan. They parted ways in 2016 and got divorced.

