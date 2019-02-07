Celebrity couple Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, who are painting the town red with their sizzling chemistry, headed out for a dinner date on Wednesday. In the photos doing rounds on social media, Malaika can be seen holding Arjun's arm while stepping down stairs. Dressed in a chequered shirt and red high-waisted pants, Malaika looks gorgeous as ever while Arjun is seen donning a classic white t-shirt and denim combination with a statement hat.

After months of hush-hush, Celebrity couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have let go all their inhibitions and don’t mind hiding their relationship from prying paparazzi eyes. To ring in the Valentine’s Day, the duo headed out for a dinner date last night at a popular restaurant in Mumbai. In the photos that are now taking social media by storm, Malaika can be seen holding Arjun’s arm as they step down the stairs.

For their date night, Arjun Kapoor was spotted wearing a white t-shirt with denim and a statement cap while Malaika opted for a chequered crop top with high-waisted red pants and heels. While the duo may not have confirmed their relationship in the public but their regular dinner dates and Instagram interaction tell a different tale.

Just a day before their dinner date, Arjun and Malaika were spotted at a party hosted by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, which was attended by celebrities like Karisma Kapoor, Natasha Poonawala and many more.

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor is currently shooting for his upcoming film Panipat co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon. For the film, the actor has gone bald and is sporting a beaded look nowadays. Recently seen hosting shows like India’s Got Talent and India’s Next Top Model, Malaika is also fitness influencer and keeps sharing her latest photos and workout videos on Instagram.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More