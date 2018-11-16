Bollywood's rumoured couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are making all the buzz with their new-found sizzling chemistry. As the duo continues to make headlines, a photo of the duo has gone viral on social media in which the duo are making heads turn. In the photo, Arjun has enveloped his arm around her while Malaika has her hand placed on Arjun's thigh. Needless to say, the duo looks picture-perfect in the photo.

After years of speculations, it seems like Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are all set to make their relationship official out in the public. As the duo continues to make headlines with their rumoured relationship, a new photo has surfaced on social media in which the duo can be seen posing for the camera with a bunch of their friends including celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and Sophie Chaudhary.

However, the highlight of the photo is Arjun and Malaika, who are sitting close to each other. While Arjun can be seen embracing Malaika in a side hug, Malaika has kept her hand on his thigh. Needless to say, the duo looks picture-perfect together. Actor Sophie Choudhary has shared a series of photos from the same night on her Instagram account.

In the photos, while Malaika Arora can be seen making a style statement in a silver shiny top with a metallic top, Arjun Kapoor looks dashing a dark blue top and black pants.

Take a look at the photos here:

Speaking about speculations surrounding her closeness with Arjun, Malaika stated in a recent interview with an entertainment daily that she never responds to questions regarding her personal life as she does not feel comfortable talking about it. Everyone is aware of what her life has been and she does not need to talk about it. She further added that she is just enjoying her life currently as it is beautiful and precious.

Recently, Arjun and Malaika made headlines after being spotted holding hands at Milan Airport. With this, when Malaika recently made a smashing entry at Koffee with Karan 6, Show’s host Karan Johar teased her by hinting at her walking down the aisle soon.

