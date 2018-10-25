Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora photo: As Malaika Arora returned from her birthday vacation in Milan, the diva was spotted holding hands with her rumoured boyfriend and Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. The photo, which has gone viral on social media, comes amid speculations that the duo is in a relationship with each other. Earlier, Arjun and Malaika were spotted on the sets of India's Got Talent.

After keeping their relationship under wrap for quite some time, it seems like Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are ready to come out in the open and express their love for each other. As the Chaiyyan Chaiyyan fame ringed in her birthday on October 23 in Milan, she was apparently accompanied by none other than Arjun. Confirming the reports, several photos have surfaced on social media in which the couple can be seen walking hand in hand at the Milan airport.

When the duo landed in Mumbai around the same time, several eyebrows were raised but these photos indeed confirm that Arjun and Malaika are more than ‘just friends’.

Have a look at Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s viral photo here:

Speaking about how Malaika is no longer keen on hiding her relationship with Arjun, a source close to a leading daily stated that the diva has separated from her ex-husband Arbaaz and has no reason to be secretive about her close proximity with Arjun. The reason behind it could also be the fact that Arbaaz is in a relationship with Guest Inn London actor Georgia Andriani now.

Before this, Arjun and Malaika were spotted at India’s Got Talent in which the former had come to promote his film Namaste England opposite Parineeti Chopra. Meanwhile, Malaika is currently serving as the judge of India’s Got Talent and India’s Next Top Model.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More