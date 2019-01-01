Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora once again surprise their Internet fans by posing for a sexy photo with Kapoor family. Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor who is the paternal uncle of Arjun Kapoor, took to his official Instagram handle to share the most beautiful and sexy New Year 2019 post.

Bollywood is full of surprises. We see the most loved couples getting separated and the most sizzling ones hooking up the gorgeous divas of the B-Town. They never miss a chance to make us go gaga when it comes to teasing fans about their love life. Well, the much talked about star couple who are often spotted having a gala time at restaurants and parties, were once again snapped having fun with family members. Yes, we are talking about Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s recent picture from New Year eve party, that went viral on social media.

Wait, did Sanjay Kapoor just confirmed that the rumoured couples are really in love? Bollywood actor, Sanjay Kapoor who is the uncle of Arjun Kapoor and brother of Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, took to his official Instagram handle to share his favourite family photo. While men in the post were seen looking dashing in black attire, Sanjay’s wife Maheep Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor’s rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora took the limelight in their as always sizzling avatar. Their Happy New Year photo not only went viral on social media but also garnered over 21k likes within hours of its upload.

Bidding adieu to 2018 with a sexy post, Malaika Arora too took to her official Instagram handle to share her hot and sizzling selfie.

