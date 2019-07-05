Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are taking social media by storm with their adorable photos from New York. The duo paid a visit to Rishi and Neetu Kapoor on July 4 as their holiday comes to an end. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora recently confirmed their relationship.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are making the most of their time in New York. Be it their romantic dinner dates to capturing each other’s instagrammable photos, the duo are no longer in a mood to hide their relationship from the prying media eye. As they mark the last leg of their New York trip, the couple paid a visit to Rishi and Neetu Kapoor to make some joyous memories.

After their visit, Neetu Kapoor shared an adorable photo on her official Instagram account in which Malaika and Arjun can be seen posing with the couple. In the caption, Neetu wrote that they had a fun evening with their Ghar ka bacha Arjun Kapoor and lovely Malaika. Malaika Arora also shared the photo on her account and thanked the veteran actors for a warm and lovely evening.

Interestingly, the duo has also shared two boomerangs on their respective accounts in which she can be seen jumping with excitement as their holiday comes to an end. While Malaika looks stunning in a black bodycon dress paired with white sneakers and sunglasses, Arjun looks dapper in an all black casual attire paired with sunglasses and a snapback. He wrote in the caption that it had been a surreal holiday and thanked New York.

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, Malaika recently confirmed her relationship on Instagram as she shared a romantic photo with Arjun on his birthday. In the caption, Malaika called him her crazy, insanely funny and amazing Arjun Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App