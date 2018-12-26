Once again Bollywood's most asked about couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are making headlines as the lovebirds were today spotted in Mumbai after having a dinner date together. The duo has now become open about their relationship as like earlier days, they don't shy away from the shutterbugs. Recently, we saw seen attending several Christmas bashes together making the rumours of their being in a relationship seemingly true.

Once again Bollywood’s most asked about couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are making headlines as the lovebirds were today spotted in Mumbai after having a dinner date together. The duo has now become open about their relationship as like earlier days, they don’t shy away from the shutterbugs. Recently, we saw seen attending several Christmas bashes together making the rumours of their being in a relationship seemingly true. The paparazzi today clicked the hot Jodi outside Bastian, a restaurant in Mumbai. The couple was seen quite in a great mood as they stepped out of the restaurant after having the dinner date.

Malaika was like always looking sassy in her casual but classy attire. Donning a splendid tee paired with straight pants, the Chaiyyan Chaiyyan girl was looking gorgeous in her all-black avatar. Keeping her hair open in waves and with that bold red lipstick on, the beauty was looking jaw-droppingly gorgeous. On the other hand, Arjun was smartly hiding his new look for the upcoming film Panipat. As per reports, the actor will be keeping a bald look in his upcoming picture. Take a look at Arjun and Malaika’s pictures and videos from their recent outing together in Mumbai.

