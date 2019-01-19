Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora photos: The rumoured couple-Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora-once again hit headlines after they were separately spotted going to a restaurant for dinner date, media reports said. The photos of the duo were shared by celebrity photographer Manav Manglani on his official Instagram page.

Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora photos: The latest rumoured couple of Bollywood-Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora-was once again spotted separately going to a restaurant for dinner date, media reports said. Lately, the hotties have been in a lot of news following Malaika’s divorce with her outgoing husband Arbaaz. It was also on Koffee With Karan, where the hot hunk Arjun Kapoor revealed that he is not single, which clearly means he has someone special in his life, but if it is Malaika or not, that is yet to be revealed officially.

Coming back to their latest dinner date, the beautiful Malaika was seen wearing a long polka dot slit dress. Her hair were as always left open, which looked great on her. And since it was a casual date, her makeup was too subtle. On the other handle, our hottie Arjun rocked in a black T-shirt with which he paired blue jeans and added more class to the look by donning a cap. This time he was seen a little too much trimmed with just a little cute mustache. The look was a different one as compared to Arjun’s other former looks.

Here is an assortment of photos shared on social media, which once again depicted that the duo-Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora- are having a gala time together. See photos below:

In another post, shared by celebrity photographer Manav Manglani, Malaika was also seen with Lolo alias Karishma Kapoor and her sister Amrita Arora. While Lolo looked cool in a graphic T-shirt which had a burger on it, Amrita wore a flared black and white dress.

