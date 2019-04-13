Bollywood duo Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor will reportedly tie knots in the coming week, but both of them were recently spotted making hidden appearances. Recently, both the actors were spotted outside in Lilavati hospital in Mumbai. Further, both of them preferred to take an entry from the general gate rather than the main gate, have a look at the pictures.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are counted amongst the most talked about couples in Bollywood. Currently, everyone on the Internet is curious to know about their wedding. Recently, some rumours suggested that the two are getting married on April 19, however, nothing is confirmed yet. Some hours back, the duo was snapped outside a hospital in Mumbai. Both of them were dressed casually outside Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital. Talking about their appearances, Arjun Kapoor was dressed in a white t-shirt and black track pants, meanwhile, Malaika was dressed in a pink casual t-shirt which read Feminist AF with white pants.

Reports also revealed that the duo didn’t choose the main entry and rather preferred the casual entrance to enter the hospital. However, no such reason for visiting the hospital is known yet. Some days back, Malaika was spotted having a gala time with her girl gang in the Maldives. With hot beach dresses and curvaceous figure, the diva sizzled the Internet with her uber-hot pictures from the vacation.

Malaika Arora is counted amongst the fittest actors of the industry as she never misses a chance to refresh herself by either hitting the gym or doing yoga. Malaika Arora is among the diva’s who never misses a chance to give major fashion and fitness goals to her fans.

Talking about their wedding rumours, a report suggested that the duo will tie knots on April 19 in a Christian style and the couple have also decided their guest list. Reports also revealed that Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are among the guests who are invited, however, no official confirmation is announced by the couple.

Talking about Arjun Kapoor on-screen appearance, the actor will next appear in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat with co-stars Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The actor will also appear in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More