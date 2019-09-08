Bollywood is full of couples with successful love stories here we have all the information about your best Bollywood couple from their denial to the PDA phase.

When it comes to Bollywood, the first thing that pops into our mind is who are the Bollywood couples? Is it just the rumour or are they really dating? One star with another star makes the power of the B-town even stronger. To avoid the paparazzi and other rumours, the Bollywood couple has usually avoided the discussion on their relationship and has not openly talked about it but here we are telling you about the couples who came out openly and made a big announcement about their relationship.

Some of the couples of B-town made their big announcement with their marriages and came out as a married couple but we will tell you about the couples who are dating and has shared their love life on social media and had denied first but accepted later. Here we have all the information about your favourite B-town couple.

1. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

The two favourite Bollywood star of the industry has been a part of numerous rumours about their relationship but on the sets of Bhramastra, they expressed their interest on social media. The couple’s family is also getting well along and they are becoming the most demanded actors in Bollywood and will be seen together in the film Bhramastra which will release this year on December 25. Though Ranbir is quite famous for his breakups and relationship with famous Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who even got the initials of his name tattooed. Ranbir the heart robe of Bollywood has now stolen the heart of the cutest actresses of B-town Alia and they both are doing good and the rumours say the couple is to get married soon this year just like Ranveer and Deepika did in Como Lake.

2. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

The couple who faced a lot of controversies because of their age difference and Malaika dating after his divorce with Arbaz Khan has held her with a lot of controversies. Malaika and Arjun are always spotted together, either it is an award function or a house party, the adorable couple is always in the limelight. The couple recently posted their lovely pictures from their exquisite trip and the pictures showed it that the couple is so in love and is one true example of love has no age.

3.Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar

Farhan had a divorce recently and it became hard for him to fall in love again but right after he met Shibani he was all over in love again. The couple came out officially and started posting each other’s photos on Instagram and we just can’t deny how lovely the couple looks together.

4.Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun recently opened up about his true love Natasha Dalal and is now being talking about his relationship openly on various occasions. Varun also posted a lovely video of his girlfriend on her birthday, where he is seen celebrating Natasha’s birthday. Natasha is very close to Varun’s family too but the couple has nop plan of getting married this year but will soon be tying the knots.

5. Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa

The couple who admires each other’s work and have a level of understanding about inspiring each other and growing in every aspect. The couple had been dating each other for eight years now and Rajkumar had first thought about the Citylight actress that he is going to marry Patralekhaa. The couple has no plans of getting married as they have got so long in the beautiful journey of their love but will tie the knots when they feel like it.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App