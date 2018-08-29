Rumoured couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Khan are apparently all set to go public and confirm their relationship. Elaborating on the same, a source told a leading daily that Malaika is no longer keen on hiding her close proximity with Arjun. She sees no reason to be coy about it since even her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan is also seeing someone else.

After years of keeping their alleged relationship away from the prying public eye, Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are apparently all set to come out in the open and confirm their relationship. While the reports of the two being more than friends is out in the open since quite some time, Arjun and Malaika have always maintained a dignified silence over their relationship. Since Malaika has separated from her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and the latter has also moved on in his personal life, latest buzz suggests that she is no longer keen on keeping their relationship under wraps.

Speaking about the same, a source close to a leading daily revealed that the diva is no longer interested in hiding her proximity with Arjun. Since she has separated from Arbaaz, Malaika sees no reason to be coy about her closeness with the actor. This might also be because Arbaaz is also dating someone else now. When Malaika was earlier quipped about the same, she stated that Arjun is her very good friend but people give it a very different meaning to it.

Talking about the reason why Malaika and Arbaaz got separated, another daily quoted a source as saying that Salman, as well as his parents, feel that their marriage ended because of Arbaaz’s inability to do something worthwhile with his life. The source added that Malaika got tired of being married to a man who is known as Salman Khan’s brother. If the latest reports are to believed, Arbaaz Khan is currently dating Guest Inn London actor Georgia Andriani. The duo was recently spotted at Sanjay Kapoor’s party earlier this week.

Workwise, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in upcoming films like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Namastey England opposite Parineeti Chopra and India’s Most Wanted. Malaika Arora, on the other hand, will be seen flaunting her dance moves on an upcoming song of Vishal Bharadwaj’s film Pataakha starring Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More