Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are the two new favourites of paparazzi. Ever since the rumours of their wedding has hit the media headlines, their fans are craving for every single detail on it. The couple mostly likes to keep mum over their relationship rumours, however, their pictures say it aloud that both of them are heads over heels in love with each other. Although none of them has ever agreed to their relationship status, their friends or call them Bollywood residents have barely kept anything hidden.

Recently, the Namaste England actor broke his silence over the matter. While asked about his wedding rumours with Malaika, the actor responded saying that if there would be anything to talk about, people would know. Arjun was talking to the IANS while he made the comment.

Earlier too, while talking to Karan Johar on his show Koffee With Karan, Arjun confirmed that he has been dating somebody although he didn’t reveal much on this.

Coming to Malaika, the actor always tries to dodge the questions thrown at her regarding her relationship status with Arjun Kapoor. The Chhayyian Chhayyian girl always denies answering such question as she doesn’t like sharing her personal information with the media.

Recently, the couple garnered several headlines as the reports of her wedding with Arjun Kapoor made its way to several social media platforms. It was reported that the couple would be tying the knots in April this year in a Christian-styled wedding.

