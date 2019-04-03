Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora's Maldives diaries: Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram profile and shared pictures from Maldives, whereas, ladylove Malaika Arora shared pictures from the same destination. According to rumours, Malaika Arora took off to Maldives with her girl squad to celebrate her bachelorette party. Have a look inside.

Half Girlfriend actor Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram profile and shared pictures from the Maldives, soon after rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora shared pictures from the same island nation. The 33-years old actor shared two pictures of himself against a striking setting sun, captioning it a Paradise Island. It is to let you all know that, Malaika Arora took off to Maldives with her girl squad Vahbiz Mehta, Delnaz Daruwala and Pressy Panda. According to media speculations, she was celebrating her bachelorette party in the island nation but it turns out that it was also a romantic getaway with her beau Arjun Kapoor. Both the couple shared their sun-soaked holiday, enjoying the romantic vibes in the island. See pictures below.

The pictures have already garnered over 1,80,000 likes in less than twelve hours, and the comments proof netizens love for the couple. It would be a bit rude if we miss the effortless yoga moves of the diva, an actor who managed to keep a perfect hold upon her figure from the very beginning of her career. Have a look at, how the actor took time for her Yoga regimes.

Arjun and Malaika’s love has been the talk of the town for a while now but adding a cheery on the top of the cake, the couple will soon exchange wedding vows via church wedding on April 19, this year. The duo has been spotted together in many places be it dinner dates, birthday parties or any other social function they went out hand-in-hand. On a chat show of Koffee With Karan, Arjun confessed that he was open to the idea of marriage.

On the work front, Arjun will be soon seen in Indias Most Wanted which is helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 24, 2019. He is currently shooting for his next movie Panipat where he will be playing the role of Sadashiv Rao, so as he is in his moustache and bald head, hidden under a cap, in the Instagram photos.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More