Rumoured celebrity couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are back in the news with reports that suggest that the duo is all set to confirm their much-talked-about relationship. However, one of look at their social media profiles and one can gauge that it is a no new news. Be it any new development in their professional life to a peek into their personal life, Arjun and Malaika are the first ones to like each other’s photos and videos on their official Instagram account. While Arjun and Malaika may have kept their close proximity away from the prying public eye, the lovebirds don’t fail to let their heart do all talking.

Earlier this week, a source close to a leading daily opened up about their relationship and stated that the duo is no longer keen on hiding their close proximity between them. Since Arbaaz is also seeing someone else and has moved on in his life, Malaika sees no reason to be secretive about her closeness with Arjun. Before this, Malaika has time and again stated that Arjun is her very close friend and nothing more than that. She added that people give their bond a very different meaning.

When Malaika separated from her ex-husband and Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan, several reports suggested the involvement of a third person. However, the couple smashed the speculations with a statement in which they clarified that they have not separated because of a third random person or Arbaaz’s family disapproving of Malaika’s lifestyle. It added that nor does Malaika feel that her husband is not financially stable.

However, a source close to the duo revealed at that time that the partners got separated because she and his family felt that he is not doing anything worthwhile in his life and Malaika got tired of being married to a man who is known as Salman’s brother.

On the professional front, while Arjun will be seen in upcoming films like Namastey England, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and India’s Most Wanted, Malaika will be seen raising the temperature in an upcoming song of Vishal Bharadwaj’s film Pataakha.

