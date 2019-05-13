Bollywood lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were recently spotted at the birthday party of Poonam Damania and their photo with Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Rhea Kapoor has gone viral on social media.

Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been grabbing all headlines ever since the rumours of their marriage started doing rounds on social media. The two started dating last year after Malaika Arora’s divorce with Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and the news of their love was soon all over the place as they were often spotted on lunch and dinner dates together.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were recently spotted at Poonam Damania’s birthday bash which was held at Mallika Bhat’s home. A photo of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor from the birthday party went viral on social media in which Malaika and Arjun are seen posing with Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Rhea Kapoor and the photo has been shared by all the fan clubs on social media.

Rumours of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s wedding have been doing rounds for a long time and it is being anticipated that they will be getting hitched by the end of this year.

Malaika Arora is one of the sexiest actresses and item girls in Bollywood who is known for songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnaam Huyi, Kaal Dhamaal, among many others.

Arjun Kapoor is a Bollywood actor who was last seen in Parineeti Chopra starrer Namaste England and will be next seen in Raj Kumar Gupta directorial India’s Most Wanted. Arjun Kapoor will also be seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat.

