Arjun Kapoor finally revealed his relationship with Malika Arora in a recent interview. The actor believes in the strength of marriage, though he comes from a broken family. Half-sister Jhanvi Kapoor is also getting close to the actor. She also regrets being away during the release of his movie.

After being filmed many times with Malika in the past few months, Arjun finally admits sharing a warm relationship with Malika. To this, the actor also added that he believes in marriage. This remark does not only mean tying straight to the bond of marriage. He wants to give his relationship a couple of days and see which direction it takes.

After all, marriage is not a child’s play. It needs a mutual understanding of both. Though the actor came from a broken family, still he very well appreciates the beauty of marriage.

Arjun Kapoor also added he is not getting married because of peer pressure. He recently danced to the wedding bells of his close pals Sonam Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

The actor is as firm in his real life as in his reel life. He says friends and family can always tell me their opinions but they can’t impose the same on me. I go about my life, the way I want to.

Arjun also revealed about his half-sister Jhanvi Kapoor and the way they are trying to get to know each other better. However, he never wanted to meet her in such circumstances.

The demise of their mother and the Bollywood actor Sridevi brought them a lot closer to each other. After the loss of their mother, the family has come more closely together. It is in the time of hardships that we get to know each other better. The family gives us the strength to bear the pain.

Sister Jhanvi also regrets being away during his release. The other day, she joined the family at lunch. Arjun is all the way more rejoiced to have added a number of people to support him. It always feels good when many people are looking upto release of your movie as eagerly as you do.

