Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most talked-about couples of the Bollywood these days. The couple has now accepted their relationship openly and are very happy being in love with each other.

Malaika recently posted a picture in a black dress on her Instagram handle and people are going crazy over her black avatar. Not only her fans but her beau Arjun Kapoor is mesmerized with the picture too.

Arjun Left a comment stating Woah with a symbol of flames on her picture in a black sheer gown. Malaika really looked stunning in the black mesh gown and her fans loved her picture a lot and spammed her comments section.

Malaika has been very open about her relationship with the Panipat star for some months now. The Chal Chaiyya Chaiyya dancer started this year with a picture with Arjun Kapoor. In the picture, Malaika can be seen Kissing Arjun Kapoor on his cheeks.

Malaika Arora ended her 18 years of married life with Arbaz khan and even dropped her Khan surname. Malaika has become an inspiration to all the women who are unhappy in their married life and are still into the relationship. Malaika is a role model for all the women out here in the world and is setting an example to put oneself first.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker ‘s Panipat and is currently working on Pinky Faraar starring Parineeti Chopra. On the other hand, Malaika Arora is a judge in India’s Best Dancer.

