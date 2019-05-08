Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor had addressed his wedding rumours with Malaika Arora in his latest interview. Dismissing the speculations, Arjun quipped that why would he want to get married sporting a bald look. However, he added that his personal life deserves respect and dignity.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are yet to admit their relationship but their wedding rumours are not getting stopped any time soon. Recently, reports were rife that Arjun and Malaika will have a church wedding on April 19. After the wedding didn’t take place, speculation was rife that their marriage has been postponed to June. In his latest interaction with a news portal, Arjun had a rather witty response.

Stating that men lose hair after getting married and not before. Since he is currently bald, why would he want to get married like that as there would be pictures of it everywhere. Clarifying that he is not getting married, Arjun said that he has not hidden anything from anyone and his personal life deserves respect and dignity.

He added that he is happy and it is all that matters. He doesn’t want to add adjectives to it. He is able to sleep well at night because of his personal and professional life and he would want it to remain that way. Earlier, Malaika Arora had also dismissed wedding rumours as silly.

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film India’s Most Wanted. The trailer of the film was released earlier this week and got thumbs from film critics as well as fans. The film is slated to hit the screens on May 24. After India’s Most Wanted, Arjun Kapoor will also be seen in Panipat alongside Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra.

