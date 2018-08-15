Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Kapoor starrer Namaste England is all set to hit the theatres this Dussehra. The makers released the first and second poster of Namaste England on Twitter. Well, the poster has landed the makers in trouble as the Aksai Chin region in the state of Jammu and Kashmir is missing in the poster.

Ishaqzaade actor Arjun Kapoor and Hasee Toh Phasee star Parineeti Kapoor are all set to entertain their huge fan followings with the upcoming movie Namaste England. Recently the poster of the movie was unveiled by Arjun Kapoor on his official Twitter account. In the first poster, Arjun Kapoor is seen in his casual outfit while Parineeti is dressed in an Indian outfit. Chopra looks beautiful in Patiala salwar suit and a unique dupatta. In the post, Sridevi Boney Kapoor’s son wrote that he is amazed to be a part of the film. “From Punjab to London, we are here to say Namaste England.”

In the second poster, Parineeti is seen wearing a body-fitted dress with a long striped jacket while Arjun is wearing a Union Jack shirt with jeans and a denim jacket. “This Dussehra, love will have no boundaries,” wrote Bollywood actor on his official social media handle. Namaste England’s poster which went viral on social media has caught up in map controversy. In the poster, the Aksai Chin region in the state of Jammu and Kashmir is missing. Since the wrong mapping might lead the film to legal trouble, the government of India can only file a complaint against the violation.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah directorial Namaste England is all set to hit the theatres this October. Bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Akkshay Jayantilal Gada, Reliance Entertainment, Aashin A. Shah, Reshma Kadakia, Kushal Kantilal Gada, Firuzi Khan and Sameer Chopra is made under the banners of Pen India Limited, Namastey Production Ltd, Reliance Entertainment and Blockbuster Movie Entertainers. Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor starrer Namaste England is a sequel of 2007’s Namastey London that starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan shares an adorable picture of son AbRam on Independence day



For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More