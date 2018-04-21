Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's much-anticipated film has been preponed and will now hit the screens on the occasion of Dussehra, i.e October 19th, 2018. The film was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on October 19th. Helmed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Namaste England is reportedly the sequel of Namaste London starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

Rejoice as Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s upcoming film Namaste England, which was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on December 7th, has been preponed and will now hit the screens on the occasion of Dussehra, i.e October 19th. Confirming the change on his Twitter handle, Arjun tweeted, “Entertain karne aa rahe hai thoda jaldi. #NamasteEngland releases this Dussehra!” Film critic and Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to announce the news and tweeted, “#LatestUpdate: #NamasteEngland will arrive earlier… Was slated for release on 7 Dec 2018, but will now arrive in Dussehra [Oct 2018]… Stars Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra… Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.”

Helmed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Namaste England reportedly marks the sequel of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Namaste London and has been scripted in order to incorporate British and Punjabi flavours. The tag line of the film reads, “London jaana hai, legal illegal sab chalega. Namaste England will be shot in more than 75 locations including Ludhiana, Amritsar, Dhaka, Paris, Brussels and London. Speaking about the same to a leading daily, Vipul had earlier said, “From Amritsar, we move to Ludhiana and Patiala. We are filming at more than 75 locations spread across these three cities. Later, we’ll also be shooting in Dhaka, Paris, Brussels and finally in London. That’s how the love story progresses.”

The leading duo have wrapped up the Punjab shooting schedule of the film. Expressing his excitement over the same, Arjun had earlier told the daily, “Yes, all these years I have wanted to stay and discover Punjab. Being a Punjabi myself I have always wanted to get a deeper sense of the culture, the food and especially the people. I can’t wait to travel in and around Punjab and shoot. It will be one of the most memorable experiences of my life.” Along with Namaste England, Arjun and Parineeti will also be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which will hit the screens on August 3rd, 2018.

