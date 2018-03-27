On the 6th death anniversary of Mona Shourie Kapoor, son Arjun Kapoor pens down an emotional message for mother on Instagram. The actor who makes his Bollywood debut with Ishaqzaade in 2012 lost his mother just months before his first film got released. The actor shared a strong bond with his mother and often gets emotional when asked about. After 13 years of marriage, Boney Kapoor left Mona to live a happy life with Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie Kapoor’s son Arjun Kapoor pens down a message to his late mother Mona who passed away on March 25, 2012. Gunday actor was close to his mother and didn’t spend much time with father Boney Kapoor as he moved out of the house after getting married to Sridevi. On the 6th death anniversary of the mother, Arjun took to Instagram to share an emotional post. Boney Kapoor left Mona Shourie Kapoor, the CEO of Future Studios and Jury member of the Indian Telly Awards after 13 years of their marriage when the Indian film producer fell in love with English Vinglish actress Sridevi Boney Kapoor who recently passed away in Dubai.

He wrote, “As I was shooting by a canal today in Patiala wishing I could send u a picture of how nice the location was Mom I realised I never quite got to walk the red carpet with u to show u one of my films but I’m certain in the last 6 years u have walked every step of the way with me thru these 9 films Along with mine & Anshula s personal journeys…wish u were here Mom so much has transpired so much where I would have looked at u for answers and looked at u to draw strength…I don’t know if I’m doing a decent job at it but I’m taking one day at a time and making each moment count trying to be a truthful reflection of u n ur teachings…can’t believe it’s been 6 years to the day but I have thought of u every breath I have taken pls smile spread ur warmth n positivity wherever u are cause god knows the world me and Anshula need it…love u forever and beyond…”

