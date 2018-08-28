Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor pulls leg of various actresses such as Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra, Katrina Kaif on social media, is a known fact. This time he chose Alia Bhatt to troll her on the latest photograph. In the photograph, Alia is seen tying a rakhi to Karan Johar's son Yash Johar.

‘Ishqzaade’ actor Arjun Kapoor who has pulled the leg of Parineeti Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif multiple times, found his new target in Alia Bhatt. Yes, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, when Alia Bhatt shared a photograph with Karan Johar’s son Yash, she seemed to be excited while tying a rakhi to little kiddo for Arjun Kapoor. He reacted on the comments section and wrote that the kid didn’t seem to be excited that much. But looks like Alia was expecting this reaction from Arjun as she was quick in her reply on Instagram.

A few minutes later, she asked him to get lost and explained that Yash preferred to stay cool rather feeling excited about the rakhi.

In the photograph, Yash can be seen sitting in his pram as Alia smiles at the shutterbugs while tying a rakhi at his wrist.

Karan Johar is the closest friend of Alia Bhatt, in an interview to a leading daily, Alia said that Karan was her closest confidant in the film industry with whom she could talk on any possible topic. Be it personal, professional or philosophical perspective, the ace producer had always given her fresh opinions about everything and refreshed her to every level.

Talking about Alia and Arjun, the duo appeared together in ‘2 States’. Based on the story of Chetan Bhagat’s novel, the movie was directed by Abhishek Verman and produced by Sajid Nadiadwal, Karan Johar and Siddharth Roy Kapoor.

On the work front, Alia is working on KJo’s ‘Kalank’and has been signed for ‘Takht’.

Also, the ‘Namástey England’ actor Arjun Kapoor is seen pulling leg of Parineeti Chopra in several Instagram videos.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is busy shooting in ‘Namastey England’ with Parineeti Chopra. Produced and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is slated to release on October 19, 2018.

