Ishaqjaazde fame Arjun Kapoor is all set to start the shoot of another film, after experimenting with his look in periodical drama Panipat directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and the film promotions are skyrocketing. Arjun Kapoor shares a glimpse of his untitled film with Rakulpreet Singh.

Ishaqjaazde fame Arjun Kapoor is all set to start the shoot of another film, after experimenting with his look in periodical drama Panipat directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and the film promotions are skyrocketing. For the film, he has been cast opposite Rakul Preet Singh. This couple will be seen for the first time on big screens. The film’s title is yet to be decided. It is supposed to be unveiled soon.

With the start of the day, the Panipat star took to his Instagram and shared a selfie story that announced, he is en-routing towards the start of a film. Under which number 14 can also be seen, which indicates that it is his 14th film. Even when the title of the film is yet not decided, Arjun has tagged the director of the film being Kaashvi Nair and Nikhil Advani. In hopes that the shoot might begin today itself.

After wrapping up the shoot for the day, Both the stars have shared some of the pictures from the shoot. De De Pyaar De star Rakul Preet along with Arjun Kapoor took to their twitter handle updating their fans with some pictures of their photoshoot and the pictures seem more than adorable. The actor John Abraham was also spotted on the sets and according to speculations is a co-producer of the film alongside Bhushan Kumar. Though, the actual details are yet to be released officially.

The actor Arjun Kapoor before starting the shoot of this untitled film wrapped up the shoot of Panipat, which is a periodical drama based on the third war of Panipat starring Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. The USP of this film is supposed to be the comeback of veteran actress Zeenat Aman. The film is expected to release on December 6, 2019. Whereas, the Yaariyan debut actress Rakul Preet Singh is seen in the Sidharth Malhotra starer Marjaavaan, which recently got released on November 15, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App