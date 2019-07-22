Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor spent their Sunday evening playing a football match and the photos from the match are now going viral on social media. The actors were joined by Meezaan Jafferi and Ayan Shetty. Take a look at their photos here-

It is unlikely to see two leading Bollywood men bonding off-screen but, when they do, it is a visual delight for their fans. This weekend, Arjun Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor decided to step out of the comfort of their houses and bonded over a football match. They were joined by Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty, Malaal actor Meezaan and television actor Shabbir Ahluwalia.

In the photos that have surfaced on social media, the two actors can be seen enjoying each other’s company in the field as they twin in black. After an exciting football match, Arjun and Ranbir also posed for the paparazzi. Arjun also shared a photo from the match on his official Instagram account and added the caption Shamshera and Sadashiv Rao, simultaneously promoting their upcoming films Shamshera and Panipat.

After a dismal performance of India’s Most Wanted, Arjun Kapoor is now gearing up for his upcoming film Panipat. Having undergone a physical transformation for the role, Panipat is one of the most challenging roles of Arjun Kapoor so far. Co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon, the film is slated to hit the silver screens on November 30, 2019. Arjun will also be seen in the upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra.

Ranbir Kapoor, who delivered a mega-hit film Sanju in 2018, is gearing up for his much-anticipated film Brahmastra. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Brahmastra also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. He will also be seen in Shamshera alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

