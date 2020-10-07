"I'm feeling better after making a full recovery and excited to return to work. Thank you everyone for your good wishes and positivity," Arjun Kapoor wrote. The actor had recently started shooting for his latest film before he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

About a month after actor Arjun Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus, he on Wednesday issued a statement announcing that he tested negative over the weekend.The 'Ishaqzaade' actor posted a statement on Instagram in which he confirmed his recovery. "Hi! I'm happy to report that I have tested negative to coronavirus over the weekend."

Urging people to take the virus seriously and wear face masks, the ‘Namaste England’ said, “This virus is serious so I request every one to take it seriously. People should understand that coronavirus affects everyone – young and old. So, please WEAR a MASK at all times! Thank you BMC for your support and help and a huge salute to all the frontline workers who are risking everything to take care of us. We are forever indebted to you guys.”On September 6, Arjun had shared on Instagram that he had tested positive for the virus. He was asymptomatic and had isolated himself at home.Soon after Arjun Kapoor tested positive for Covid-19, Malaika Arora had also announced that she had caught the virus.

Stepping out of quarantine after recovery, Malaika had shared, “Out and about”…M finally out of my room after so many days days, it feels like an outing in itself…. I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort. A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support. I can’t thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care.”

