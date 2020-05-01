Actor Arjun Kapoor has reacted to Rishi Kapoor's leaked video from hospital bed, which is going viral on social media. The actor has said that the choice to post something is as important as not posting something.

As the nation condoled the death of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor on Thursday, a video on social media has surfaced in which a hospital staff member can be seen sneakily recording a video of the actor on his phone. The video shows the actor laying on the hospital bed fighting for his life. As much as the video is heartbreaking, it is equally disturbing. Fans, who have come across the video, are demanding action against the hospital staff and calling it a clear breach of privacy.

Actor Arjun Kapoor has now also reacted to the viral video on his Instagram account with a cryptic post. In the post, Arjun said that the choice to post something is as important having the choice to not post something. Images hold a lot of power so humanity and empathy must prevail before making use of sly voyeuristic materials available to us.

Indian Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has also condemned the video and demanded an inquiry on Rishi Kapoor’s breach of privacy. He also shared a copy of a letter that has been to HN Hospital from Federation Of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) condemning the act by calling it unethical.

A secretly shot video of #RishiKapoor ji by a hospital staff with a hidden camera, is doing d rounds. It’s highly condemnable & the authorities at #HNReliance hospital nd to initiate an inquiry into this disgusting breach of privacy of the legend.@ril_foundation @RelianceMedical — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 30, 2020

I’m not referring to the one where the staff member is singing a song, next to Rishi ji. The other one that is being shared on Whatsapp, is highly disturbing & clearly taken without any permission, with a hidden camera. (2/2)@ril_foundation #HNReliance — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 30, 2020

@fwice_mum raises protest over viral video of #RishiKapoor ji in ICU at HN hospital.The video is unethical -without permission &violates fundamental right to live with dignity-privacy of a legend who lived a glorious & dignified life& loved ,regarded , held in high esteem by all. pic.twitter.com/zvQA0w9t9e — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 1, 2020

Here’s how fans are reacting to the viral video:

Rishi Kapoor’s leaked video from the hospital is intrusive/taken surreptitiously and should not be fwd. Respect the dead and the family. Om Shanti. @RealRanbirK @chintskap — hstoteja (@hstoteja) May 1, 2020

I am sure the police can find out who leaked that horrid, insensitive video of Rishi Kapoor, and who shot it. No one deserves such invasion when at the most most vulnerable. Sharam karo. — फ़िल्मी बिल्ली 📽 (@SufiyanaSoul) April 30, 2020

Saw a leaked video of #RishiKapoor from the hospital. The one who shot it, should be punished. The hospital must sue the person. It is wrong on so many levels. 🤬🤬 Someone is on the death bed, and for some god damn reason you are recording a video and leaking it! Disgusting! — Dr. Urvi Parikh (@filmykiida) April 30, 2020

Coming back to Arjun Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, the duo had shared a screen space in Aurangzeb. Sharing a photo from the sets, Arjun Kapoor condoled the superstar’s death on Instagram and said that Rishi Kapoor was his friend’s father, a co-actor and someone whose films he really admired. However, what made set him apart from everyone was his amazing way of showing love and warmth. Arjun Kapoor also visited Rishi Kapoor while he was in New York for his treatment.

