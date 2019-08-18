Arjun Kapoor replied to Divya Dutta on twitter that he wants to be the best version of himself as his mother wants him to be

Divya Dutta the 41-year-old actor who is famous for playing different character roles in various genres of Bollywood, she even received the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2018 for the film Irada, the actress tweeted to Arjun Kapoor that she was overwhelmed while reading the interview of Arjun For India’s Most Wanted film, she said that Arjun has always come across as a very mature guy but the sensitivity and sensibility is to some another level and that is rare, and asked Arjun to be the magic person and big hug for him.

Dear @arjunk26 , just overwhelmed reading your interview today.. you have always come across as a very mature guy.. but this,, sensitivity and sensibility to another level.. it’s a rarity. Be this magic person always.. big hug — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) August 18, 2019

To which, Arjun thanked her and told her that the interview was from May, in Filmfare, it was a sudden thing that it showed up again, after this he said he is just trying to be the best version of himself that his mother wants him to be. Arjun was very much attached to his late mother Mona Shourie, she died in 2012 and was the first wife of producer Boney Kapoor.

Thank u so much @divyadutta25 !!! The interview was from May in Filmfare it’s just suddenly shown up again… but thank u for ur kind words… I’m just trying to be the best version of me that my mother would want me to be… these adjectives u used are all her more than me… 🤗 https://t.co/Az7g1L2gwa — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) August 18, 2019

Arjun is packed up with the work of his upcoming movies, he will be seen in the movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and is recently busy with the shooting of Panipat, this movie is a historical drama and is starring Kriti Sanon opposite, Arjun Kapor.

Arjun Kapoor did his Bollywood debut with Wanted and worked hard for it and toned his body for the Cinemas before he used to be a fat kid but hard work pays off and it is definitely paying him off in the Bollywood Industry.

