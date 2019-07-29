Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor shared the photo of his new tattoo on Instagram. The tattoo reads er Ardua Ad Astra which means From adversity to the stars.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor shared a photo on Instagram flaunting his new tattoo which reads Per Ardua Ad Astra which means From adversity to the stars. In the photo, we see Arjun Kapoor dressed in a sleeveless black hoodie and is flaunting his left arm which shows his tattoo. The caption of the photo read Per Ardua Ad Astra—From adversity to the stars. Arjun Kapoor’s tattoo is a phrase in Latin which means through adversity to the stars.

It is also the official motto of Royal Australian Air Force, Royal New Zealand Air Force, among others. Soon after Arjun Kapoor shared the new photo of his second tattoo, his Bollywood fans and Malaika Arora commented on the photo. His love interest Malaika Arora said that she loves the tattoo and it also has a deep meaning to it.

A few days ago, Arjun Kapoor had also shared his new look with chopped hair after covering his head with a hat for more than 10 months. Fans are loving his new and raw look and are looking forward to more such photos and videos from the actor.

Arjun Kapoor is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood who is known for his amazing work in movies like Ishaqzaade, 2 States, Finding Fanny, among many others. He was last seen in Raj Kumar Gupta’s India’s Most Wanted which tanked at the box office.

He will be next seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s directorial venture Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which stars Prineeti Chopra as the female lead. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Archana Puran Singh, Kanwaljeet Singh and Neena Gupta in supporting roles. Arjun Kapoor will also be seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s upcoming historic drama Panipat co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon.

The film is slated to hit the silver screen on December 9 this year. Arjun Kapoor has been grabbing a lot of attention for his relationship with Bollywood dancer and television personality Malaika Arora. They have finally made their relationship official and keep sharing adorable photos with each other which go viral on the Internet in no time.

