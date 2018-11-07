What's brewing? Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor protects Malaika Arora like a perfect boyfriend and these photos are a proof. Well, the stunning lady was on a casual date with her rumoured beau Arjun in an upscale Oriental cuisine restaurant in Bandra yesterday i.e. November 6. Son after the date ended, Malaika and Arjun were surrounded by crazy fans who were willing to take selfies with Arora,

Well, the rumoured couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Khan are now all on streets seen walking hand in hand while going for lunch and dinner dates. Even though the two are not ready to break there silence about the relationship but the shutterbugs never miss a chance to click their picture together. Ever since the two have been spotted together at the Milan fashion week, rumours of them being in a relationship gained momentum. Infact, hottie Malaika Arora’s co-worker filmmaker Karan Johar is often seen teasing her about the rumours.

Nevertheless, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were clicked by the shutterbugs outside an upscale Oriental cuisine restaurant in Bandra yesterday i.e. November 6. According to the picture, the two had a casual dinner but the limelight of the story is how Arjun Kapoor protected his ladylove Malaika from some crazy fans who were trying to take selfies with the two. The Munni Badnaam Hui was cutely shielded by Namaste England star. And the photos that has already set the internet on fire is the proof of how lovable and protective Arjun Kapoor is towards Bollywood’s sexy diva Malaika Arora.

Still not ready to accept? Well, look at these cute pictures of Arjun Kapoor holding Malaika Arora’s arm like her perfect man!

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be seen essaying the role of Sadashiv Rai Bahu in his next project which also stars Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt, Padmini Kolhapuri and Abdul Quadir. Made under the banners of Ashutosh Gowariker Productions, Panipat is helmed by Ashutosh Gowarikar and bankrolled by Sunita Gowariker and Rohit Shelatkar. The Indian historical period drama will hit the theatres on December 6, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More