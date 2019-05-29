Indi's Most Wanted star Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora recently made their relationship official when the duo walked hand in hand at the Arjun Kapoor starrer screening. The movie has managed to earn Rs 10 crores at the box office but has failed to leave a mark at the office.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora who have kept their relationship as a secret recently made their relationship official when they walked together for the Arjun Kapoor starrer- India’s Most Wanted screening. Hand in hand, the duo walked together and even posed for the shutterbugs and for the very first time decided to pose together in front of the media.

Well as the saying goes- haters are gonna hate, a Twitter user trolled Arjun Kapoor about a day back for his relationship with Malaika and questioned how it only displays double standards since he hated his father Boney Kapoor’s second wife, Sridevi since he left his mother. To this Arjun, kapoor couldn’t stay calm and said- I don’t hate anyone Kusum. We kept a dignified distance, If I did I wouldn’t have been there for my dad Janhvi & Khushi at a sensitive time… it’s easy to type & judge, think a little. You are Varun Dhawan fan so I feel I should tell u don’t spread negativity with his face on ur DP.

I don’t hate anyone Kusum. We kept a dignified distance, If I did I wouldn’t have been there for my dad Janhvi & Khushi at a sensitive time… it’s easy to type & judge, think a little. Your @Varun_dvn s fan so I feel I should tell u don’t spread negativity with his face on ur DP https://t.co/DHyHVVDPHq — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 28, 2019

To which, Kusum apologized to Arjun Kapoor, she wrote I apologize if I have hurt anyone’s sentiments. I mean to do no harm.

Take a look at her tweet here:

It’s ok kusum… spread love… the street dancer is watching you… 😊 https://t.co/f91kscWJUp — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 28, 2019

On the work front, Chaiya Chaiy star is a judge as well an as host at two of the biggest reality shows- India’s Got Talent and India’s Next Top Model. Whereas Arjun Kapoor who is currently promoting his patriotic film India’s Most Wanted which is based on a terrorist who is- India’s Osama Bin Laden. The movie hasn’t been able to make an impact at the box office but has managed to earn Rs 10 crore.

He will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Parineeti Chopra and in multistarrer film Panipat starring Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.

