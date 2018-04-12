Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has slammed an entertainment portal for their inappropriate remark on Janhvi Kapoor's dress. The actor took to his Twitter handle to bash the website and said that it is rather shameful that they as a website chose to highlight or bring it to anyone's attention.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has been a major pillar of support for his dad Boney Kapoor and sisters Jahnvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor after the untimely demise of legendary actor Sridevi Kapoor. On Monday, the 32-year-old actor took to his Twitter account to slam an entertainment portal for making inappropriate remarks on Jahnvi’s dress. The caption of the story read, “@arjunk26 के घर पहुंची #JanhaviKapoor ने पहनी इतनी सैक्सी ड्रैस कि दिख गया सब कुछ, देखें तस्वीरें” Expressing his disgust and anger on the social media platform, Arjun tweeted, “U know what Fuck u man fuck u as a website for highlighting or bringing it to anyone s attention…and it’s shameful that ur eye would go searching for something like this shame on u…this is how our country looks at young women yet another shining example…ashamed by this…”

Earlier, when a social media troll abused the sister duo on Arjun’s sister Anshula’s Instagram profile, Anshula strongly condemned the act and said, “Hi, I’m requesting you to refrain from using abusive language especially towards my sisters, I do not appreciate it and have therefore deleted your comments. While I am grateful for your passion and love for bhai and me, just a small correction – I was never working outside India. Let’s please spread joy and good vibes. Thank you for the love.”

Also Read: Ishaan Khatter dances to Prabhudeva’s epic song Muqabla

With Time, Arjun has time and again proved that he has let the bygones be bygones and has made a fresh new beginning by rekindling family ties. When Arjun Kapoor had been earlier questioned about his equation with Jahnvi and Khushi, he had said, “We don’t really meet and spend time together, so it doesn’t really exist.” On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is currently shooting for his upcoming film Namaste England opposite Parineeti Chopra. The film will hit the screens on December 7th, 2018.

Also Read: Not Priya Prakash Varrier, Bhojpuri star Amrapali Dubey is the original wink girl

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra exposes racism in Hollywood, says she lost a role because of her skin colour

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App