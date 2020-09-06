Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have tested positive for novel coronavirus- Covid-19. Both the actors are asymptomatic and currently home quarantined.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has tested positive for Covid-19. On Sunday, Arjun issued a statement on social media informing everyone that he is asymptomatic and home quarantined on the advice of his doctors and authorities. In his note, Arjun also expressed that these are extraordinary and unprecedented times and he has faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus.

Along with Arjun, his girlfriend and actor Malaika Arora has also tested positive for coronavirus and is home quarantined. Confirming the speculation to a news portal, Malaika said she is asymptomatic and self-quarantined at home. The actress added that she would bounce back healthier and stronger.

It was only recently that the actor started shooting for his upcoming untitled film co-starring Rakul Preet. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter that the shooting of the film would resume from August 25. The team had a 10-day shoot in the current schedule, which was to be followed by a 4-day shoot in September end.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut should apologise to Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut

Also Read: Seven persons in custody of NCB in Sushant Singh Rajput death case: NCB Deputy DG Mutha Ashok Jain

Furthermore, Arjun recently joined the starcast of upcoming horror-comedy film Bhoot Police. Co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez, the film is expected to go on floors by 2020-end. The actor is currently awaiting the release of his film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra, which is scheduled for a release before lockdown.

Malaika Arora, on the other hand, was shooting for India’s Best Dancer. The shooting of the show recently came to a half after 7-8 crew members tested positive for Covid-19.

India reported a spike of 90,000+ Covid-19 cases on Sunday. The total case count now stands at over 41 lakh, including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured/discharged/migrated and 70,626 deaths. Before Arjun, Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Genelia D’Souza, Karim Morani, Purab Kohli and Kanika Kapoor among others confirmed testing positive for coronavirus.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn urges people to wear masks, shares ‘Kaano Par Zimmedari’ illustration video