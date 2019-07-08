Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora who were in New York a week back enjoying themselves thanked Rishi Kapoor for making them feel at home. Moreover Arjun Kapoor lauded veteran actor for fighting cancer like a champion.

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora thank Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh: Arjun Kapoor who turned 34 last week went to New York with rumored girlfriend Malaika Arora to celebrate his birthday. Among other photos which surfaced the internet was one with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh.

The Panipat actor took to his Twitter handle earlier this morning to thank the couple for making him and Malaika feel at home. He wrote- Thank you for giving us the feeling of being home.. your fight back against this disease has been so inspiring now we can’t wait to see you both in Mumbai.

He complimented veteran actor Rishi Kapoor for bravely fighting cancer and is anxiously waiting for him to be back in Mumbai. Check out the tweet here:

Thank you for having us n giving us the feeling of being home… ur fight back against this disease has been so so so inspiring…now we can’t wait to see both of you back in mumbai very very soon… https://t.co/wfd4EylR51 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) July 6, 2019

The duo who flew to New York a few days before his birthday has always shied away from making appearances together publicly but this time the duo has made it official! Wishing Arjun on his birthday, Malaika Arora shared a throwback picture and wrote- Happy Birthday my crazy, insanely funny and amazing Arjun Kapoor.. love and happiness.

The love birds since then keep posting pictures with each other and oh boy! they are too cute. Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor who had left for the US in September last year will be seen making his comeback into Bollywood after fighting disease this year. He made an announcement on Twitter about is good health and that he is recovering.

