Arjun Kapoor in Comali: Boney Kapoor in his recent interview announced that Arjun Kapoor to star in Hindi remake of Tamil film Comali. Comali is the film based on the life of a man who wakes up from coma after 16 years. The Tamil version of the film Comali helmed by Pradeep Ranganathan. Watch Comali trailer here.

Arjun Kapoor in Comali: Kapoor’s always rock and when it comes to Arjun Kapoor he is one of the versatile actors of Bollywood. Films like Ishaqzaade, Gunday, 2 States, Tevar and Half Girlfriend are some of the blockbuster films featuring Arjun Kapoor. The actor has proved his acting mettle in Bollywood, his prowess acting has always been lauded by audiences and critics.

Boney Kapoor in an interview given to PTI announced that Arjun Kapoor to be star in Hindi remake film Comali. Boney said, We have taken the remake rights of Comali for all the languages in the world, and for Comali Hindi remake, Arjun to be featured in the lead role. However, the rest of the cast has not been revealed.

Comali film is based on the life of a man who gets in a coma and after prolonged years he wakes up, the film reflects his day to day struggles dealing with modern life. The Tamil version of Comali was helmed by Pradeep Ranganathan and Jayam Ravi was in a main lead role.

On the professional front, Arjun is currently riding high as he has many big-budget films on his career plate. The actor is gearing up for his upcoming films like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Ashutosh Gowariker’s periodic drama Panipat, featuring Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt, Zeenat Aman, Padmini Kolhapure and Mohnish Bahl. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on December 6, 2019.

Arjun for his great work in the industry has bagged many awards like Best Male Debut, Superstar of Tomorrow – Male, Most Entertaining Actor (Film) Debut – Male for the film Ishaqzaade. The actor also won the award for his film 2 States as Most Entertaining Actor in an Action Film – Male.

