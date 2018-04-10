Arjun, who shares a fabulous equation with Amit, has asked the makers to sign him on. Ashwin and Murad Khetani, who are bankrolling the remake, want the flavour of the original retained, said a close source. The actor who has worked with Amit Sharma in Tevar wants the producers to sign him as the movie is still not able to finalise its director.

Although, the Ishaqzaade star Arjun Kapoor has given a thumbs up to Tollywood hit Arjun Reddy remake by Ashwin Varde but the movie is still not able to finalise its director. While the actor is trying his level best to get Tevar filmmaker Amit Sharma for the movie, producers are willing to get the original director Sandeep Reddy Vanga to direct the remake. As per the trade source, “Amit has just completed another film called Badhaai Ho with Ayushmann Khurrana and Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra. Arjun, who shares a fabulous equation with Amit, has asked the makers to sign him on. Ashwin and Murad Khetani, who are bankrolling the remake, want the flavour of the original retained. They may give in to Amit, but will make sure that the art of the first film isn’t lost in translation.”

The storyline of Arjun Reddy revolves around a young medical surgeon who turns into a Devdas when his paramour marries another man. Although the cast of the movie is not yet finalised, the first installment of Arjun Reddy starred Vijay Deverakonda, Shalini Pandey, Rahul Ramakrishna, Jia Sharma, Sanjay Swaroop, Gopinath Bhat, Kamal Kamaraju, and Kanchana. Earlier, there were reports doing the rounds that Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Arjun Kapoor have been approached to play the protagonist in the Hindi adaptation of the movie but now the movie will star Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor who is busy shooting for his upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar starring Parineeti Chopra not only features an unusual title but also an extensive shoot schedule. The film has Arjun as an ambitious Delhi Police officer and Parineeti belonging to completely different social strata. The film’s shoot ranges from Indo-Nepal border to a village in Uttarakhand which will soon be immersed underwater because of the construction of a dam.

