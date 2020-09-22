Arjun Kapoor who recently recovered from the deadly COVID-19 is all set to donate his plasma. The actor also wishes to motivate other people to donate their plasmas to save lives.

Actor Arjun Kapoor who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, is currently at home recuperating. The actor has decided to donate his plasma to help save the lives of people who are in critical need of it.A medical personnel who prefers to remain anonymous has confirmed the same and said, “Yes, this is true. Arjun will be donating his plasma on the 45th day since he tested positive.”

The source also welcomed the ‘2 States’ actor’s brave gesture and added, “Arjun will have to go to a city hospital to donate his plasma. We want more and more Indians who have battled and won over coronavirus to also do the same. We need to beat this virus and the support of all Indians is key to us winning.”

The actor took to his Instagram handle to inform his fans about the same. The wrote, ”It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus. ..Much love, Arjun.”Earlier in this month, the ‘Ki and Ka’ actor took to social media to share the news of him getting tested positive for coronavirus. He remains asymptomatic and has self quarantined himself.

ALSO READ: Kalki Koechlin defends ex-husband Anurag Kashyap after sexual assault allegations

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor’s 40th Birthday bash: Karisma Kapoor shares glimpses