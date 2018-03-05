Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula took to her Instagram account to slam the trolls for abusing Sridevi's daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. The duo have stood like a rock for their father Boney Kapoor and step sisters after the legendary actor passed away in Dubai due to accidental drowning.

As millions of fans, the film fraternity and the Kapoor family tries to overcome to grief of losing Sridevi, a few trolls took to Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula’s Instagram account to abuse the daughters of the legendary actress Jahnvi and Khushi Kapoor. The incident occurred when Anshula shared a quote on her Instagram profile that read, “No matter how chaotic it is, wildflowers will still spring up in the middle of nowhere.” She further added, “Strong willed, they dare to blossom & hold their own, spreading their beauty wherever the wind takes them. Wildflowers dare greatly.”

Disturbed by the nasty comments left on her picture, Anshula commented, “Hi, I’m requesting you to refrain from using abusive language especially towards my sisters, I do not appreciate it and have therefore deleted your comments. While I am grateful for your passion and love for bhai and me, just a small correction – I was never working outside India. Let’s please spread joy and good vibes. Thank you for the love.” In the emotional public statement issued by Boney Kapoor, he also thanked his kids Arjun and Anshula Kapoor for their constant support in times of loss and sadness.

Also read: Sridevi was an inspiration: Google CEO Sundar Pichai mourns loss of Bollywood legend

“I am blessed to have the support and love of Arjun and Anshula, who have been such pillars of strength for myself, Khushi and Janhvi. Together, as a family we have tried to face this unbearable loss,” he said. When Arjun Kapoor had been earlier questioned about his equation with Jahnvi and Khushi, he had said, “ “We don’t really meet and spend time together, so it doesn’t really exist.”

Also read: Curtains never come down on an actor’s life, they shine on silver screen forever: Boney Kapoor pens down an emotional tribute to Sridevi

Check out photos of Anshula Kapoor from Mohit Marwah’s wedding celebrations:

Numero Uno 💥#AntuMoh #FamJam A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor) on Feb 23, 2018 at 11:07am PST

💥 #antumoh💕 #MyNumber1 #antumoh A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor) on Feb 19, 2018 at 6:55am PST

Also Read: Boney Kapoor finally opens up to Komal Nahta about Sridevi’s last moment

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App